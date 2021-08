Last week, Simone Biles, US gymnastics Olympian, shocked the world by withdrawing from the women’s gymnastics team and several individual competitions, citing her need to prioritize her mental health at this time. While she initially described her situation as a case of the “twisties”, a mental block that gymnasts can feel while performing in the air, it was also recently released that she was also dealing with the unexpected passing of one of her aunts. In my work with clients, I have recognized that this struggle between choosing one’s own health or living according to the expectations of others is all too common, and dangerous, particularly for black women.