DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Paulina’s Mother Warns Her to Keep the Secret!

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaulina’s life is about to turn upside down again in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers! Her mother arrives in Salem and she’s got a secret to keep!. Attempting to settle down in Salem proved a little difficult when Paulina’s plans to raze Horton Square to build a big box store were revealed and the entire town turned on her. She’s called off her demolition and construction plans and attempted to make amends with her family but she could be hitting another roadblock to happiness when she opens her door to find her mother, Olivia standing there! (Played by special guest star Marla Gibbs!)

