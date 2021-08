The time for treading water in the National League West has come and gone for the Dodgers. They did manage a winning interleague homestand, taking 3 of 5 last week from the Astros and Angels – but it’s difficult in retrospect to argue that such a record was the result the Dodgers wanted or needed. The Dodgers are bound to lose baseball games along the way – in a sport as random as baseball, such results are inevitable – but specifically how they lose those games can speak volumes about a team’s preparation and mental wherewithal as the dog days of summer persist.