iOS 15 lets you turn off iPhone camera’s Night Mode feature (and keep it off)

In China, owners of the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 models enjoy dual-SIM support. This means they can insert two nano-SIMs, even from different carriers, into their phones. This feature is only available in China, and Apple doesn’t provide the configurations anywhere else. In the iPhone 12, of course, you have the possibility of using your physical SIM card along with a second, digital eSIM. YouTuber Hugh Jeffreys , however, had the idea to try swapping the SIM reader and tray in a non-Chinese iPhone for one from China. Surprisingly, the hardware hack works and provides dual-SIM support for non-Chinese iPhones. It’s definitely an advanced-level task, since it requires removing the display from your device. Still, if you want to have support for two physical SIM cards in your iPhone, it definitely seems within reach.