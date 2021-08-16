Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Supreme Confirms The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Flax” And More For FW21 Collection

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early March of 2021, Supreme announced a seasonal mainstay collaboration with Nike in the form of a simple white/white and black/black Air Force 1 Low with red box-logo applications on the heel and insole as well as a tonal logo on the tongue. For the looming FW21 collection, the dynamic duo have officially announced the third “Flax” aka “Wheat” to the mix arranged in the same simple treatment. While the “Flax” colorway of the Supreme Air Force 1s have been leaked prior, today we get an official look at the third option as part of the street/luxury label’s Fall/Winter 2021 preview. All three will release exclusively in-store and online at Supreme for $96. A firm release date hasn’t been revealed, but there’s a chance it could drop during the Week 1 drop this Thursday, August 19th, 2021.

