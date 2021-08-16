Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A jewellery advert with a model ‘playing’ the oboe is baffling the woodwind world

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOboists, we hate to be the ones to tell you – but you’ve been doing it wrong this whole time. Stock photography has been historically unkind to musicians. From violin bows hovering around the middle of the fingerboard, to this joyous car crash of a guitar photoshoot, accuracy has sadly not always played a central role in the capturing of all-purpose musical imagery.

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advert#Jewellery#Oboe#Dorine#Japanese#Shiang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Abby Roberts, GLAMOUR’s August cover star, is the biggest beauty creator on the planet. Meet the real woman behind the 1 billion TikTok likes (and counting)

Abby Roberts is officially TikTok’s biggest beauty creator on the planet with over 1.3 billion likes and 16.6 million followers, and she’s British. Now she’s using her phenomenal social media success to launch a music career and a beauty brand. She spills the tea to GLAMOUR’s Elle Turner for the inaugural GLAMOUR Power of Gen-Z issue.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Soo Joo Park, and More On How the Pandemic Changed the Modeling World

“Everything feels a bit more human and real now,” says model Ariel Nicholson. Director: Posy Dixon Editor: Daniel Poler Director of Photograph: Kevin Hayden Set Dresser: Alice Martinelli Hair: Adam Markarian Makeup: Mical Klip Associate Producer: Stef D'agostini Executive Producer: Marina Cukeric Bookings Director, Vogue: Helena Suric Bookings Manager, Vogue: Morgan Senesi Production Manager: Emily Yates Colorist: Alexia Salingaros Sound Mix: Nicholas Cipriano.
Musicclassicfm.com

This guy is adding modern drums to classical melodies and creating legit masterpieces

‘The Barber of Seville’, but make it Phil Collins... Some of the most inspired musical creations being produced in 2021 are coming from TikTok. Take the composer painstakingly setting every name to beautiful piano music, this full-blown Ratatouille musical created entirely by the TikTok community – and of course, sea shanties, which flooded the platform for months.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Sounds 2 Inspire releases Levitation Bundle for DS Thorn

Sounds 2 Inspire has announced the release of a collection of presets for the Thorn software synthesizer by DS Audio. Levitation Bundle comprises the Digital Heresy and Invisible Landscapes soundsets for a total of 350 presets. Hundreds of lush pads, evolving pads, layered pads, dark ambiences, poly leads, keys bells...
MusicNME

Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

FBoy Island is the rare reality dating show that unabashedly embraces influencer culture

The HBO Max reality show sets itself apart with more than just its premise, says Kylie Cheung. "Throughout the season, the singles can be heard saying things like, 'I chose you because I think we looked good together,' or imagining themselves as a power couple on Maxim's Hot 100 list," she says. "Choosing a partner based on attraction isn't enough anymore; it's how they are perceived as a couple that is the sticking point. This is not a critique necessarily, but rather by design. The show is both hyper-aware that so-called fboys are a fixture on reality dating shows, just as social media and career influencers are too. From the moment Nakia Renee, Sarah Emig and CJ Franco — all of whom do some modeling and social media influencing themselves — are invited to choose the men for their first mini dates, they note the importance of a potential partner looking good with them. The keenness of the leads and contestants on each other's visual compatibility and who might look best on their Instagram grids isn't unrelatable, and it isn't all shallow. There's no shame in having a personal "brand," seeking physical compatibility, or anything like that. But the importance of this is taken to a new level by FBoy Island, a show on which personal branding — and who the stars choose to include in their brands — is a matter of business."
Behind Viral Videosallkpop.com

Netizens are disappointed after seeing a popular streamer on television and her visuals are not what they imagined

Recently, there was a buzz among Korean netizens as some were disappointed to see a popular streamer on television and saw that her visuals were not what they imagined. One popular Afreeca TV streamer known as BJ Tomato appeared in a broadcast program on August 11 as a special MC. During the broadcast, netizens were able to see BJ Tomato's real visuals as she was filmed using the broadcast station's camera rather than her home web camera.
Behind Viral Videosluxurylaunches.com

Way before Tiktok, Instagram, Kardashians and even the Internet there were Victorian Influencers who had been ‘Facetuning’ their photos all along

For those of us who keep remarking on the raw, unadulterated beauty of the yesteryears – here’s a reality check for you. While the new age Instagram users receive massive flak for the over-use of filters and photography tools to ‘look good’, the tradition seems to have its feet back in the Victorian era.
Musicloudersound.com

Earthside unveil stunning new video for All We Knew And Ever Loved

US progressive rockers Earthside have released a stunning new video for their brand new single All We Knew And Ever Loved, which is released today through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Records. You can watch the video in full below. The epic nine-minute plus song is the band's first new music for...
Beauty & Fashionmymixfm.com

‘The sinister attracted me’: Brazilian tattoo artist morphs into devil look-alike

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian tattoo artist Michel Faro Prado has taken body modification to a new level by transforming himself into a devil look-alike. Prado, known on social media as Diabao Praddo or Devil Praddo, changed his appearance by tattooing 80% of his body, reducing his nose size and removing one of his ring fingers to mimic a claw-like hand. He also has sharpened fangs and implanted horns.
Designers & Collectionswhimsicalwonderlandweddings.com

Muru Jewellery

There is something to suit every style at Muru, their classic yet contemporary designs range from moons, feathers and stars to T-Bars and zodiac signs. You will find necklaces, earrings, bracelets and anklets that will add the perfect finishing details to bridal party outfits on the special day. Muru has...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

A Post-Lockdown World Calls For High Jewellery

There was a moment last March when I almost lost my mind and the beauty of jewellery saved me. As the world descended into pandemonium, I ran to my local supermarket to stock up on necessities but found many of the shelves were empty. In shock, I went home, closed the curtains and put on my best jewels. It soothed my soul much like Kate Winslet in Titanic, donning the immense La Coeur de la Mer necklace just before the ship goes down.
Behind Viral Videosopenculture.com

Is the Viral “Red Dress” Music Video a Sociological Experiment? Performance Art? Or Something Else?

Before it set itself on fire, HBO’s Game of Thrones resonated deeply with contemporary morality, becoming the most meme-worthy of shows, for good or ill, online. Few scenes in the show’s run — perhaps not even the Red Wedding or the nauseating finale — elicited as much gut-level reaction as Cersei Lannister’s naked walk of shame in the Season 5 finale, a scene all the more resonant as it happened to be based on real events.
MusicPosted by
SVG

Fans Think Dream Was Revealed In This Music Video

Sub Urban and Bella Poarch's "Inferno" music video featured cameos from a number of content creators clad in avant-garde and bellhop-inspired outfits. Pokimane, Valkyrae, and CouRage were just a few streaming stars who appeared beside the two performers. However, out of these familiar faces, there was one that was supposedly hidden in plain sight.
TechnologyPosted by
Creative Bloq

The 15 best collage maker tools in 2021

Having the best collage maker tools may not sound like a necessity, as collaging can seem a simple process. But believe it or not, quality collage making is an art form in itself – and the perfect tools can transform your project. Collage is a stylish and visually appealing way to showcase your photos and designs, so it's no surprise that collage makers are massively popular right now.
Designers & Collectionsnews3lv.com

Orianne Collins Jewellery

Orianne Collins founded OC Jewellery in 2007, creating 18k gold unique, hand-made pieces made in Switzerland, U.S. and Italy influenced by her Thai and Swiss heritage and travels around the world studying various cultures and craftsmanship techniques. She joins us live today to talk about the line and the amazing...

Comments / 1

Community Policy