The Real Reason Debra Winger Quit A League Of Their Own

Cameron Diaz hasn't appeared in a movie or TV role since 2014. It's a bit shocking when you consider the time at which Diaz decided to leave Hollywood behind: In 2013, she was the highest-paid female actor over 40, according to The Hollywood Reporter, meaning it was truly the height of her career. And while her break from acting might have been surprising and disappointing for fans, she couldn't feel better about the decision. The now-48-year-old star has opened up about why she stopped acting over the years, but in a new interview with Kevin Hart, she gives more insight into her thought process. Read on to see what Diaz had to say about quitting Hollywood at 40.