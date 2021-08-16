Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Reason Debra Winger Quit A League Of Their Own

By L.C.
nickiswift.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-nominated actor Debra Winger is taking a swing at a huge star in revealing why she gave up a role in the memorable sports film "A League of Their Own." The actor, who has been nominated for three Academy Awards, was originally cast to play baseball catcher Dottie Henson in the 1992 comedy-drama — starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Tom Hanks, and Rosie O'Donnell — that told the story of sisters joining the first female professional baseball league. According to USA Today, "A League of Their Own" was the first female-directed film to gross $100 million, prompting the beloved sports film to be "selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2012."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Penny Marshall
Person
Lori Petty
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Debra Winger
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#A League Of Their Own#Sports Film#Usa Today#The Library Of Congress#The Chicago Cubs#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Talk Show Could Be Returning to TV

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she has been asked about coming back to the daytime talk show world. The SMILF star, 59, is not sure about a revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, noting that her time might have passed. O'Donnell hosted her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002, winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards.
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance Fans Are Coming For Tiffany Franco Smith. Here's Why

The drama from the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" reached an all-time high on the first part of the tell-all on August 15. Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband Ronald Smith were not spared from criticism, especially on social media. Fans on Reddit accused her of acting like a "queen bee," as one wrote, "She has gotten so mean and on this high horse and is a bully to her husband. She is not the queen bee as she thinks is she is." The criticism kept on coming, as another fan questioned her behavior during the season and hinted that she's at fault for where their relationship stands.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.  The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer. Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Rosie O'Donnell Can't Stand Kelly Ripa

Rosie O'Donnell may once have been known as the "Queen of Nice," but she's had her fair share of daytime television controversies. Famously, there was the time she and her "The View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselback had a 10-minute fight about the Iraq war back in 2007. The argument got so heated that O'Donnell left the set — and the series — one month before her scheduled departure. The New York Post called it a celebrity "battle royale," but for O'Donnell, she took it very personally.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Ken Jennings And James Holzhauer Friends?

Throughout the long-running history of the brainiac game show "Jeopardy!," two men have emerged as television champions — Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Jennings, who became a household name in 2004 for his record-breaking run on the show, holds the current "Jeopardy" record for winning 74 consecutive games. Although Holzhauer follows in second place at 32 games from 2019, he amassed the most single game winnings at $131,127, per the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame.
Santa Ynez, CAPosted by
People

Inside John Corbett and Bo Derek's Quiet Newlywed Life: 'They Are Adorable,' Says Source

John Corbett and Bo Derek's newlywed life couldn't be sweeter. Earlier this month, the Sex and the City alum revealed during an appearance on The Talk that he and his longtime girlfriend wed "around Christmastime" last year after nearly two decades together. The secret nuptials were fitting for the couple, who live a "quiet ranch life" in Santa Ynez, California, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Debra Winger Rejected Weight Loss Pills on Set After Being Told She Looked ‘Puffy in the Dailies’

Debra Winger earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress with her performance in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” but she revealed in a new interview with The Telegraph that some people on set were dissatisfied with her work because she looked “puffy in the dailies.” Someone involved with the production came to her on set with water retention pills to help her lose some weight so she would be skinnier in the film, which cast her as Richard Gere’s love interest. “I was so young I didn’t even know what it was, and I just handed it back and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is How Far Kris Jenner Got In School

Kris Jenner has gained a reputation over the years for being a tough-as-nails, business-oriented "momager" who has successfully become both the matriarch of her family and one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The reality star, presenter, businessperson, and television producer is known for turning her family's franchise into a family empire thanks to their clothing, skincare, fragrance lines, and of course, their show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which also happens to be one of the longest-running reality television series, per Insider.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Cameron Diaz Says This Is the Real Reason She Stopped Acting at 40

Cameron Diaz hasn't appeared in a movie or TV role since 2014. It's a bit shocking when you consider the time at which Diaz decided to leave Hollywood behind: In 2013, she was the highest-paid female actor over 40, according to The Hollywood Reporter, meaning it was truly the height of her career. And while her break from acting might have been surprising and disappointing for fans, she couldn't feel better about the decision. The now-48-year-old star has opened up about why she stopped acting over the years, but in a new interview with Kevin Hart, she gives more insight into her thought process. Read on to see what Diaz had to say about quitting Hollywood at 40.
CelebritiesVulture

Lori Petty Answers Every Question We Have About A League of Their Own

For Lori Petty, catching A League of Their Own on cable is like watching old home movies. “It’s like, ‘Oh, remember the summer we did that?’” she says during a phone call from Toronto, where she was filming the HBO miniseries Station Eleven based on Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 book of the same name.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Many Homes Does Christina Haack Own?

The past year has been a whirlwind for HGTV star Christina Haack. To the heartbreak of fans across the country, she filed for divorce from her now ex, Ant Anstead, after less than a year of marriage. This came on the heels of her first divorce from her former "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa. Unfortunately, that divorce was reportedly much messier than her split from Ant. The pair isn't exactly on the best of terms as Tarek allegedly publicly yelled at Christina on set, per Yahoo.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Jennifer Lopez Completely Erased Alex Rodriguez From Her Life

Once upon a time, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were one of the hottest power couples in Hollywood — but those does are long over!. It all started in March 2017, when People reported that Lopez and Rodriguez had struck up a romance. At that time, the pair wasn't serious quite yet, and a source insisted that J.Lo was "being cautious" and that it was "just fun." Nonetheless, the duo's relationship took off from there, and within a few months, things clearly went from "just fun" to pretty serious. Lopez and Rodriguez made their relationship official with a trip to the 2017 Met Gala together, which A-Rod commemorated with an Instagram post.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Amber Rose And Alexander Edwards' Relationship

Amber Rose has dated her fair share of famous men since finding her way in Hollywood. The model's most high-profile relationship was undoubtedly with Kanye West, who she dated from 2008 to 2010, but she was also married to Wiz Khalifa for a little over a year in 2013. Per Life & Style, she was linked to Nick Simmons — KISS singer Gene Simmons' son — before dating Machine Gun Kelly in 2015, followed by "Dancing With the Stars" pro Val Chmerkovskiy and rapper 21 Savage in 2017.
MoviesMovieWeb

John Travolta Says Splash Was Written for Him, Jokes That He Made Tom Hanks a Big Star

John Travolta joined Kevin Hart last night on Hart to Heart and went into detail explaining the 1970s and 1980s film industry dynamics. Humbly he said, there were four guys to choose from for the big roles, so he had good odds. He also made the unbelievable statement that Splash was written for him in mind. Splash?! That would have been a COMPLETELY different movie! Here's the video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy