Roblox acquires game chat startup Guilded

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoblox, the maker of user-generated games and other content, said it has acquired the startup Guilded, a maker of platform for connecting gaming communities. Roblox didn’t disclose the purchase price. The deal feels like one more step in service of Roblox’s goal of creating the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. It also puts it in step with competitors like Discord and Epic Games’ Houseparty app for gamer chat. Doing chat right in a metaverse setting is essential, since socializing is likely to be just as important as playing in the metaverse.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy