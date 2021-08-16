Philadelphia Eagles: 4 important stats to know as the season opener approaches

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, the retooled Eagles will look to recapture that playoff magic that led the franchise to three straight post-season appearances.

Philadelphia should be much improved this season and Inside Edge provided four stats from 2020 that should provide a renewed optimism for success this season.

Eagles among the worst at finishing drives

Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) blocks Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With a depleted offensive line and horrible quarterback play, Philadelphia was among the worst teams in the league at finishing drives.

That stat should improve with a healthy line and Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

Philadelphia stuffs the run

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were the best in the NFL last season at stopping running plays for little or no game. That also could be the result of Philadelphia giving up tons of yardage through the air.

Pump the Brakes on Kenneth Gainwell as third down back

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Despite discussions that Kenneth Gainwell would take snaps away from Miles Sanders on third downs, stats suggest that the former Penn State running back is among the best in the NFL on third downs.

Eagles lead all in TFL

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a first down against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during their football game Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packvseagles 1206200344

The Eagles stop the run with the best teams in the NFL and they excel at stopping plays for a loss.