Philadelphia Eagles: 4 important stats to know as the season opener approaches
As the 2021 NFL season approaches, the retooled Eagles will look to recapture that playoff magic that led the franchise to three straight post-season appearances.
Philadelphia should be much improved this season and Inside Edge provided four stats from 2020 that should provide a renewed optimism for success this season.
Eagles among the worst at finishing drives
With a depleted offensive line and horrible quarterback play, Philadelphia was among the worst teams in the league at finishing drives.
That stat should improve with a healthy line and Jalen Hurts at quarterback.
Philadelphia stuffs the run
The Eagles were the best in the NFL last season at stopping running plays for little or no game. That also could be the result of Philadelphia giving up tons of yardage through the air.
Pump the Brakes on Kenneth Gainwell as third down back
Despite discussions that Kenneth Gainwell would take snaps away from Miles Sanders on third downs, stats suggest that the former Penn State running back is among the best in the NFL on third downs.
Eagles lead all in TFL
The Eagles stop the run with the best teams in the NFL and they excel at stopping plays for a loss.
