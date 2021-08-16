‘The Kominsky Method’: Finally an Emmy win for Paul Reiser after all those ‘Mad About You’ losses?

Paul Reiser was nominated 10 times at the Emmys for the NBC sitcom “Mad About You” — six for Best Comedy Actor and four as a producer when the show was cited in Best Comedy Series. He lost them all. Now the actor is nominated for the first time in his career for a non-“Mad” project, Netflix ’s “ The Kominsky Method .” Reiser is contending in Best Comedy Supporting Actor for playing Martin Schneider, the much older boyfriend of Mindy ( Sarah Baker ), who befriends her father Sandy ( Michael Douglas ).

Reiser has submitted the second episode of this third and final season to Emmy judges, titled “ You only give me your funny paper .” Directed by Andy Tennant from a script by Chuck Lorre , it’s the episode where Mindy begins seeing Martin in a new light. Reiser joined “The Kominsky Method” in Season 2 in a recurring role. After Alan Arkin left the show, he was promoted to series regular status in Season 3.

The Best Comedy Supporting Actor category has plenty of potential for vote-splitting. Two “Saturday Night Live” funnymen ( Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang ) and four “Ted Lasso” featured players ( Brett Goldstein , Brendan Hunt , Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift ) all compete against each other. Reiser and Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”) are the only nominees who don’t have to worry about co-stars stealing their votes. Might that give them the edge in this crowded field?

Also in Reiser’s favor is the fact that this is the final season of “The Kominsky Method.” Emmy voters often feel nostalgic when their favorite TV shows sail off into the sunset. Just look at what happened last year with “Schitt’s Creek.” That Pop comedy had never won a single Emmy until 2020, when it cleaned up with a whopping nine victories. This year “The Kominsky Method” is nominated for a series-high six bids, up from three apiece for Season 1 and Season 2, proving that voters were indeed watching.

On “Mad About You,” Reiser played leading man Paul Buchman, the filmmaker husband of Jamie Buchman ( Helen Hunt ). The original seven-year series aired from 1993 to 1999 on NBC and chronicled their love life in New York City, from heart-eyed newlyweds to becoming the parents of newborn Mabel. In 2019, a 12-episode revival aired on Spectrum and detailed their present-day lives as empty nesters after their daughter moves away to college.

One of the most interesting aspects of Reiser’s Emmy losing streak is that his co-star just kept winning. Indeed, Hunt set an Emmy record at the time by taking home four consecutive trophies in the Best Comedy Actress category. Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”) and Mary Tyler Moore (“The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) had each won five, but they were non-consecutive. Hunt’s record was crushed two decades later when Julia Louis-Dreyfus claimed a whopping six Emmys in a row for “Veep.”

