Maryland State

NWS: Tropical Storm Fred could produce flash flooding in Maryland

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
Original story below…

——

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It could be a damp week in the Nottingham area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred make their way through the eastern part of the U.S.

The National Weather Service says some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

Beyond that, additional periods of heavy rain and flooding are possible from tropical moisture Tuesday through Thursday due, in part, to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night in association with Fred.

More information from NWS is available in the graphic below.

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

