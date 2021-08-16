NWS: Tropical Storm Fred could produce flash flooding in Maryland

Original story below…

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It could be a damp week in the Nottingham area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred make their way through the eastern part of the U.S.

The National Weather Service says some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

Beyond that, additional periods of heavy rain and flooding are possible from tropical moisture Tuesday through Thursday due, in part, to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night in association with Fred.

More information from NWS is available in the graphic below.