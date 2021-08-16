Michigan football not included in 2021 preseason AP Top 25

It’s a rare situation where Michigan football is not included in the AP Top 25 preseason edition.

Often, it’s mentioned the Wolverines have all the hype but don’t live up to it. But the same can often be said of Texas and USC — both of which were included in the first ranking of 2021. Michigan received 12 votes in the AP Top 25, making it the de facto No. 32 team in the country.

The ranked teams the maize and blue will face in 2021 are No. 4 Ohio State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 17 Indiana, No. 19 Penn State and No. 20 Washington.