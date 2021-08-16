Designers Reimagine a Traditional Movie Theater as a Vibrant Oasis in Vietnam
Visiting Ho Chi Minh City’s Beta Cinema by Module K is a bit different than a traditional movie theatre. Designed to celebrate the beauty of old Saigon, this cinema is finished with bold colors and forms to reimagine typically dark aesthetics found in older cinemas. The architects explain that the fresh color palette–which includes flamingo pink, sea green, and bright orange—and the geometric detailing is inspired by the vintage glamour of Art Deco architecture.mymodernmet.com
