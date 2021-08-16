NYC's Museum of Broadway sets opening date for summer 2022
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — After a year of delays due to COVID-19, the Museum of Broadway announced Monday that it will officially open in Times Square in the summer of 2022. The new museum will be the first permanent location dedicated to the history and legacy of New York’s theater industry. It is designed to be interactive and immersive, with sections showcasing Broadway history, behind-the-scenes elements and iconic “game-changing” productions.www.audacy.com
