Since Jack Grealish signed for City back on 5 August, the transfer news surrounding the club has been dominated by Harry Kane. Even the possibility of finally getting their hands on the likes of Lionel Messi could not take City’s eyes off their Tottenham prize. But Daniel Levy of Spurs has held tight to his figure of £150 million for opening negotiations for the star striker, and with the window closing soon, City may have found a new no. 9 to consider.