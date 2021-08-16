Great Bend City Council agenda (8/16)

The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Limit comments to three minutes. In the city's joint meeting with the county commission in March, there were initial discussions about creating a county-wide Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Staff from all cities in Barton County have been working with the county to formulate that plan. It will be a 10-year plan. Great Bend's two targeted areas will remain and there will be new eligibility criteria.