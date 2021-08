Semien went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-3 loss to the Angels during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. The veteran infielder didn't see much to hit in the nightcap, going 0-for-2 with two walks, but it was still a productive day overall for Semien. He's slashing .300/.341/.600 through the first 11 games in August with six doubles, two homers, two steals, five RBI and seven runs as he continues to be a vital cog in the Jays' offensive engine.