It’s August, and back-to-school sales are everywhere I look. I can’t help but get goosebumps at perfect pink erasers, brand new notebooks and oh! those pristine crayons!. There are so many details to consider as teachers of writing. There are tables to set up, materials to organize, conferring materials to gather. My head swims with the rituals, processes and routines I want to build into our writing community. My guess is many of you are right along with me.