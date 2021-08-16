10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulina Alexis
Building a career in the entertainment industry can be a grueling process, but Paula Alexis is fortunate to have found a major break very early on. She is a cast member in the new Hulu series Reservation Dogs, and her role is already getting her a lot of attention. The series has already been applauded for providing representation for the indigenous community. Thanks to the success of the show, there’s no doubt that this is going to open up even more opportunities for Paulina in the future. She may just be getting started, but it’s obvious that she’s going to have a long and successful career ahead of her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Paulina Alexis.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0