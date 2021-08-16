10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulina Alexis

Throughout much of the '00s, actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler starred as Meadow, the firstborn and troubled child of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), in the hit HBO series, The Sopranos. At the height of her acting career, in the middle of the show's run, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Initially, the star kept her diagnosis a secret and went on to fight the neurological disease privately for about 15 years. She publicly revealed that she has MS in 2016 and has been a vocal advocate for people like her ever since. In discussing her experiences, Sigler has also shared the first sign she noticed that something was wrong, leading her to see a doctor and eventually learn of her condition. To hear more about the 40-year-old actor's history of MS and how she manages it today, read on.