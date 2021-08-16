Pentagon says U.S. and international forces working to clear Kabul airport
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. forces are working with Turkish and other international troops to clear Kabul airport to allow evacuation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 flights to resume, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday. He told a news briefing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that...kfgo.com
Comments / 0