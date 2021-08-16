Cancel
These Editor-Favorite Collapsible Containers Now Come in a Cute Kids’ Version — Just in Time for Back to School

By Phoebe Sklansky
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fall is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time for your kids to head back to school. Whether you’re anticipating a first-day-of-kindergarten meltdown or looking forward to finally getting a few minutes of peace around the house, you’re probably beginning to think about the gear your kiddo is going to need. We know those school supply lists can be long, so we’d like to introduce you to your one-stop shop for lunch and snack time: meet Stojo Jr., the brand-new kids line from one of Kitchn’s favorite sustainable brands. Like all of Stojo’s products, the items in the Stojo Jr. line are collapsible, so your kiddos can save precious backpack space (and you don’t have to worry about them forgetting half of their belongings in their cubby).

