Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media today as the Aggies moved into their final days of fall camp before a Sunday scrimmage. There's lots of decisions to be made on the offensive side of the ball and while most fans have focused on the quarterback battle between third year player Zach Calzada and second year man Haynes King, some of the true freshmen on the offensive line such as Bryce Foster and Matthew Wykoff are jockeying for playing time at center. In addition, Fisher discussed the smooth running style of explosive running back Devon Achane and how the Aggies' returning backers are stepping it up in the absence of the departed Buddy Johnson.