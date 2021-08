There weren’t a ton of bright spots on Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks in their 20-7 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, but we did learn a lot about the team’s young defenders and a few things about some offensive players. For the most part, the offense was abysmal, especially due to the fact that the starting offensive line was particularly weak. The defense managed to recover in the second half after a lackluster start, and the defensive line was especially good. With that in mind, we’ll start by discussing the players who disappointed this week.