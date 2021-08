Each year, current NFL players vote to determine the top 100 players in the NFL. It’s a list that is constantly mocked, and as Detroit Lions fans, a list that usually doesn’t give our team a whole lot of respect. Last year, the Lions had zero players included on the list. Some may have thought that Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay deserved to be on that list, and they probably had a case for it, but now those two are no longer on the roster, so who belongs in 2021?