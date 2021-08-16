Cancel
Recipes

Blue Apron Flash Sale: Save $120 on the meal delivery service

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrow on your apron and chef’s hat: it’s time for a cooking flash sale. Blue Apron, the meal kit delivery service we tried and loved, is having a flash sale right now, offering $120 off, split across your first five boxes. The sale will only run through August 24, so make sure to sign up and get cooking.

