Blue Apron Flash Sale: Save $120 on the meal delivery service

New York is arguably home to the most diverse set of cuisines found anywhere. While there are thousands of restaurants offering various ethnic cuisines, what happens when you are feeling nostalgic and want a home-cooked meal? WoodSpoon is a delivery platform that connects diners with home chefs that prepare authentic ethnic dishes. Each chef on the platform is vetted before they are able to join the platform and diners are charged a nominal $.99 delivery fee for each delivery. Launched last year just as the pandemic made its way to our shores, WoodSpoon offered chefs an immediate opportunity to earn income as restaurants shuttered. Now live in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, the service has been growing 50% month-over-month recently with plans to expand to new markets in the near future. A quick look at the website shows that a diverse range of dishes are available like Massaman Shrimp, Tamago Sando, Berber, and Chicken Schnitzel, accurately reflecting the diversity of New York.