Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

UC soccer player switches number to honor longtime teammate who passed away this year

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) – On a late spring day in Strongsville, Ohio, University of Cincinnati forward Vanessa DiNardo had an epiphany. The Bearcats senior stared at the sky from her childhood home, searching for a way to honor her longtime teammate, friend and fellow Strongsville native Ally Sidloski, who tragically passed away days earlier and would be laid to rest later that week outside of Cleveland.

local12.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strongsville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cincinnati#Recruiting#Switches#Uc#Wkrc#U10#Rapport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy