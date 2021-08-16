UC soccer player switches number to honor longtime teammate who passed away this year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – On a late spring day in Strongsville, Ohio, University of Cincinnati forward Vanessa DiNardo had an epiphany. The Bearcats senior stared at the sky from her childhood home, searching for a way to honor her longtime teammate, friend and fellow Strongsville native Ally Sidloski, who tragically passed away days earlier and would be laid to rest later that week outside of Cleveland.local12.com
Comments / 0