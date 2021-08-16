Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Debunking myths about the COVID-19 vaccines

By Editorial
Daily Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinating a high percentage of individuals against COVID-19 is a key component of the global strategy to diminish the effects of the virus that first appeared in late 2019. Since the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines began in the United States on Dec. 14, 2020, more than 294 million doses have been administered, and more than 135 million people, or 41% of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in May 2021. Those numbers have risen since the Delta variant outbreak and more people are seeking the vaccine.

www.daily-review.com

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Myths#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Cdc#The Cleveland Clinic#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Boston, MABoston Globe

Here’s why doctors say you shouldn’t get a COVID-19 booster shot — yet

With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, some vaccinated people are scrambling for an extra layer of protection in the form of a booster shot. But public health officials and doctors say that while it’s possible that an extra vaccine shot could boost immunity, distributing boosters now could have unintended effects, both on a personal level and from a global health perspective. No vaccines have yet been approved in the United States for use as booster shots.
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.

Comments / 7

Community Policy