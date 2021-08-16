Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Driver points gun at woman in Safeway parking spot clash, California cops say

By Summer Lin twitter email
Merced Sun-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dispute in the Safeway parking lot turned extreme when a driver ended up pointing a gun at a woman, according to California authorities. Menlo Park police said they responded to a report Sunday morning of a man who pointed a gun at another person and arrested Barton Karl Lunsford, 58, of Mountain View on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm and making threats, according to a news release. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Menlo Park, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Menlo Park, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safeway#Parking Spot#Park Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy