Apply Today to Join Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee
Source: Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is looking for individuals to fill three vacancies on the Measure A Citizens’ Oversight Committee. The committee provides accountability for the expenditure of an estimated $1 billion of Measure A, voter-mandated, high priority transportation projects and programs in Santa Barbara County.www.noozhawk.com
Comments / 0