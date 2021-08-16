Driver points gun at woman in Safeway parking spot clash, California cops say

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman who may have been attending to an injured cat in the roadway was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, according to authorities. Aug. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) Los Angeles police report that the collision occurred at about 3 a.m. at 39th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to police, the woman, who was about 60 years of age, had entered the roadway, possibly to see to an injured cat, when she was struck and killed. Her name was not released. It’s unclear if the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit. The cat’s body was also at the crash scene. Police told CBSLA that a driver later surrendered. The suspect was not immediately identified. The exact circumstances of the collision were unknown. Footage from the scene showed a car being towed away, but it was unclear if it was linked to the hit-and-run.