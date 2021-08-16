WYES to Host Annual Gala – The Worlds of Hemingway Presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Inspired by the recent Ken Burns documentary on Ernest Hemingway that aired nationally on PBS, WYES invites guests to attend its annual gala, named after the American novelist and sportsman — THE WORLDS OF HEMINGWAY PRESENTED BY OSCAR J. TOLMAS CHARITABLE TRUST on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the WYES Paulette and Frank Stewart Innovation Center for Educational Media located at 916 Navarre Ave. in New Orleans.www.myneworleans.com
