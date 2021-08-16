Cancel
Seahawks prepared to franchise tag Jamal Adams, who would challenge safety label

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3W3B_0bTC21js00

The Seahawks didn’t share any updates on Jamal Adams over the weekend, with both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider deflecting questions about his ongoing contract dispute.

The latest news comes from a pair of reports from Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk. He says Seattle is prepared to let Adams play out his current contract in 2021 and then use the franchise tag on him in 2022 and 2023.

If it comes to that, Adams would challenge being labeled as a safety. Adams would file a grievance arguing that he’s a linebacker instead of a safety. The difference is a significant one from a financial point of view. The franchise tag for linebackers in 2022 is worth over $4 million more than safeties.

While the situation seems unpleasant, Adams doesn’t seem to be holding any grudges as of yet. At the very least, he seemed excited for Seattle’s Saturday night’s preseason opener.

The two sides are also still talking, unlike the Duane Brown situation. Mike Garafolo at NFL Network reports the negotiations are ongoing.

Seahawks 2020 schedule with game-by-game score predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqOip_0bTC21js00

