THEATER REVIEW: Plein Air Plays at Ancram Opera House

PROVINCETOWN — A nomadic theater concept has found a home in the dunes here, at least for now. “It came about through personal conflicts I've held, of wanting to be an environmentally friendly and active person,” Campfire Quorum founder Megan Nussle said. “It’s been a very important principle in my life, to figure out a way to live within our limited resources. Modern theater is a fairly wasteful art form, and yet I love theater. It's bothered me for a while and I've had a hard time reconciling these two things. This past winter I had a lot of time to think and was trying to dream up a version of how you could do both, and not sacrifice the quality of the theater performances.”