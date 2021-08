WILKINSON — The Evans family was fast asleep early Monday morning when they were awakened around 1 a.m. by blaring fire alarms. As soon as Jennifer and Michael Evans smelled the smoke, the couple knew immediately the family was in trouble and needed to get out of their house, Jennifer said. They woke up their three children, grabbed the dog and their bird and made it safely outside. Then, they watched in horror as their home of 15 years burned.