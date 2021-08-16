Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Morning Report: Everything We Learned from KCvsSF

SF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, August 16. Shanahan Talks Correcting Trey Lance's Mistakes, Gives Injury Updates. Now that the dust has settled, Kyle Shanahan has had a moment to re-watch the tape and assess the performance of the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And as it appears, the head coach's early evaluation of a number of young players has remained consistent.

www.49ers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Wayne Gallman
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ Jalen Hurd sidelined after latest setback; Joe Staley makes coaching debut

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Add another ailment to Jalen Hurd's medical file. The 49ers' injury plagued wide receiver will not participate in joint practices with the Chargers this week or play in Sunday's preseason game against Los Angeles because of knee tendinitis.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Terrell Owens claims that someone from NFL told him to stay in shape, that “anything can happen”

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The time spent by receiver Terrell Owens trying to return to the NFL has lasted nearly as long as his time in the NFL. Eleven years since he last played in a regular-season game, Owens still wants back in. The Hall of Fame receiver told TMZ.com that he still has it. "There's no doubt, 100 [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

Latest Jalen Hurd injury puts 49ers in almost impossible spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Whatever the San Francisco 49er do with WR Jalen Hurd isn't going to be an easy call. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 49ers that need to shine in joint practices with Chargers

There may not be a more important preseason event for the 49ers than their joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers. While training camp plays a role in determining the roster, and the preseason games carry some value, head coach Kyle Shanahan said these practices Thursday and Friday against another team are what he’ll be watching closest.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Deebo Samuel Leaves Practice with an Injury

COSTA MESA -- Here's who stood out during the second joint practice between the 49ers and the Chargers. I'm starting with the not so good today, because it's news. And keep in mind, I didn't see much of the defense again today. It played on a far field. THE NOT...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Did The 49ers Blow It By Taking Lance?

After one Trey Lance pre-season game, there have been a mixed bag of thoughts on his performance. Some think Trey looked great, and would point to the offensive line and receivers doing him no favors. Others think he missed every read possible and if not for Kyle Shanahan's play calling, Lance wouldn't have done much of anything. Every rookie quarterback is showing flashes and San Francisco 49ers fans are nervous. Is Lance the guy? Is he worth all this capital? Is he raw or is he just not good? Rhetorical questions are coming in and doing so at a frantic pace.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Lays Out Plan For Trey Lance This Season

The Trey Lance hype coming out of San Francisco 49ers camp is real. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is still penciled in as the starter, though it is hard to ignore how well Lance has reportedly played. On a daily basis, Lance’s practice numbers have looked incredible. While there is a huge...
NFL49erswebzone.com

That’s a wrap? Cut by 49ers, Josh Rosen goes unclaimed on waivers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. A day after Josh Rosen lost his job with the 49ers, it's fair to ask: Will he have a job in the NFL again? Rosen, 24, continued his high-speed descent Wednesday when the quarterback selected with No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft went unclaimed on waivers.
NFLSF

Shanahan Talks Correcting Trey Lance's Mistakes, Gives Injury Updates

Now that the dust has settled, Kyle Shanahan has had a moment to re-watch the tape and assess the performance of the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And as it appears, the head coach's early evaluation of a number of young players has remained consistent.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

What we learned from the 49ers’ preseason loss to the Chiefs

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wow. This first 49ers preseason game was a whirlwind. Some great moments. Some very poor moments. And surprisingly, a very closely-contested ending. But, let's get into what exactly we learned from the 49ers' 19-16 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.
NFL49erswebzone.com

What the Chargers said about the 49ers: Keenan Allen on Jason Verrett, Derwin James embraces George Kittle matchup, more

1.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers and Chargers went through the first of two scheduled joint practices earlier today, and as is usually the case, both teams were happy to be practicing against someone different after facing their teammates for the past few weeks.
NFLYardbarker

People From NFC West Who Need to Step Up This Season

The 2021 season is less than a month away, and the NFC West is arguably the toughest division where all the four teams can make the playoffs. Let us look at some of the key individuals who need to step up this season. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He is probably...
NFL49erswebzone.com

For San Francisco 49ers and Dee Ford, any contribution is found money

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The uncertainty surrounding his back injury made the Niners once-prized acquisition a question mark, but so far so good in training camp. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers Weekly Recap: Dee...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Sums Up The 49ers’ Quarterback Competition

Sooner or later, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has to name a starter for Week 1. He can either go with a proven veteran in Jimmy Garoppolo or a potential-packed gunslinger in Trey Lance. Although the regular season is only a few weeks away, Shanahan isn’t quite ready...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan hints Trey Lance could get reps with starters in joint practices

Trey Lance may not be closing in on the starting job, but it sounds like head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to see the rookie working in with the starting unit soon. Shanahan throughout camp has remained adamant that Lance’s time with the first-team would come once he felt the No. 3 pick earned some snaps there. Lance’s only plays with the first-team have come while installing run plays for the QB. That tune changed a little Thursday after the 49ers’ first joint practice with the Chargers.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trent Williams to miss 1 week with knee injury

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trent Williams won't play for the 49ers in their preseason game against the Chargers, but Kyle Shanahan is optimistic for a quick return. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan: Trent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy