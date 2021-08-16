Morning Report: Everything We Learned from KCvsSF
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, August 16. Shanahan Talks Correcting Trey Lance's Mistakes, Gives Injury Updates. Now that the dust has settled, Kyle Shanahan has had a moment to re-watch the tape and assess the performance of the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And as it appears, the head coach's early evaluation of a number of young players has remained consistent.www.49ers.com
