Big Carolina Conference football preview for 2021 fall season

By Brennan Doherty, HighSchoolOT reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
The football tradition and program prestige present throughout the newly formed Big Carolina 3A/4A split conference isn’t hard to notice. Five of the seven teams in the league (New Bern, Havelock, J.H. Rose, Jacksonville and Northside (Jacksonville)) have appeared in at least one state title game within the last 10 years. D.H. Conley and South Central – the two teams that haven’t – won conference titles as recently as 2019 and 2018, respectively.

