Yakima, WA

More Cases! Time to Get the Vaccine Say Yakima Health Officials

By Lance Tormey
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 5 days ago
Another day and more COVID-19 cases reported in Yakima County. Yakima Health District officials say they're seeing increases in cases everyday. Last week the case count was 462 cases per 100,00. Today the number is 540 cases per 100,000. Health officials still term the level of community transmission as high. But while cases are spiking Yakima isn't seeing big increases in hospitalizations or deaths. In fact last friday 39 people were hospitalized. Today the number is 32 with no new deaths. 440 people have died over the last year and a half with 417 people who had underlying health conditions.

News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

