More Cases! Time to Get the Vaccine Say Yakima Health Officials

The memorial service for Yakima Police Sergeant Joe Deccio is set for 11:00AM Thursday at the Yakima Valley Sundome. A SPECIAL PROCESSION WILL START BEFORE THE SERVICE. But before the service begins Yakima Police will hold a procession which will include Deccio family members and first responders. The procession will make its way from Terrace Heights to the Yakima Valley SunDome. Everyone will have a chance to see the procession starting at 9:00AM Thursday as drivers travel from 41st Street in Terrace Heights west along Terrace Heights Drive to Yakima Avenue. A press release from the city says "the procession will continue along Yakima Avenue before turning south at 1st Street. At Nob Hill Boulevard, the procession will head east along Nob Hill before turning left at Fair Avenue. The procession will arrive at the SunDome at about 9:45AM. The service is set to begin at 11:00AM.