For Victoria Beckham, Lipstick Is the Ultimate Conversation Starter

The actor Hari Nef flashed across the Instagram feed on a weekend night in June, at the close of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. In the photo, her lipstick gleams like a newly minted penny. Eye shadow in a shade of papaya turns up in deft, unexpected touches: tracing the inner rim of the socket and dotting the lower lash beneath the iris. There's a feeling of archetypal elegance, but in a way that elides rule. Arresting is the word: pulling the brakes on the habitual scroll. You can tap for the credits, but the authorship is already clear to those who've seen Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira undergo similar transformations. This new-guard makeup is the work of Sam Visser.