Clinton Huskies See a Strong Season on the Ballfield
The Clinton Huskies 17-U AAU East Shore Travel League baseball team finished the year with an overall league record of 9-6-1 after dropping a 3-1 semifinal loss in the East Shore playoffs on Aug. 13. Pictured are (back) Head Coach Willie Fritz, Brady Fritz, Garret Garbinski, Declan Christopher, Ethan Ranaudo, Ryan Hromadka, Dom Carpenter, Mike Zingarella, Nolan Sullivan, Assistant Coach CJ Caprio, (front) Jake Nelson, Nick Spaziano, Ethan Reemsnyder, Ryan Ingles, Ryan Luciani, and Cam Gratton. (Photo courtesy of Kim Inglis)www.zip06.com
