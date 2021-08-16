Cancel
Van Wert County, OH

Two tornadoes in county last Wednesday

Times-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy has discovered that the severe thunderstorm that passed over Van Wert County on the afternoon of Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m. produced at least two tornadoes in open fields in the county. An area farmer contacted McCoy and reported peculiar markings in the edge of his bean field which has occurred as a result of the storm. After checking the area with his drone, the EMA Director discovered that a 4.7-mile path occurred from a tornado consistent with EF-U (unknown wind speed).

timesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

