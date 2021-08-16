Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Some '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Suspect that Brandon's Dad Might Have a Serious Health Issue

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season 6, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? packed quite a punch. Ronald Smith accused Tiffany Franco of lusting over a cameraman. Mike Youngquist said that he was thinking about filing for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva. Brandon Gibbs's dad, Ron, joined via video call to urge his son and Julia Trubkina to move back closer to home. Ron also said that he was having health issues. So, is he sick?

www.distractify.com

Comments / 32

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90 Day Fianc#Russia#Instagram Article
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Partied In Vegas With Hulk Hogan's Son, And Fans Weren't Having It

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has earned a reputation as one of the franchise's most polarizing stars, so it should come as no surprise that fans have once again railed against her over her social media posts. Deem's latest mini-backlash was sparked after she shared pics from a vacation trip out to Las Vegas, where she partied with Hulk Hogan's son and fellow reality TV vet Nick Hogan.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist DITCHES Natalie Mordovtseva!

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 13, things for some couples went from bad to worse. Mike and Natalie's chronic inability to communicate or get along was worse than ever. This resulted in Mike standing up, revealing how bad things have really gotten for them, and...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance fans turn on Julia and Yara for attacking Natalie

The reunion special for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? got off to a seriously dramatic start, with almost everyone in the cast turning on Natalie Mordovtseva. But the two reality stars that were the most mean-spirited were Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina. 90 Day Fiance fans were not impressed with the mean girl attitude towards the upset blonde.

Comments / 32

Community Policy