Evangelist Pastor Releases Informative Examination of Social Drinking in New Book 'Should Christians Drink Alcohol? Sipping and Slipping'

Times Union
 4 days ago

MATTOON, Ill. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. In her debut book, “Should Christians Drink alcohol? Sipping and Slipping,” Pastor Jill Y. Walker examines alcohol consumption by Christians as something that once was an unthinkable act that has now become socially acceptable within many Christian circles, even among pastors. Because of these conflicting views, Pastor Jill is setting the record straight by providing Biblical evidence which states that Christians should abstain from drinking any alcoholic beverage.

