Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Tesla, Rocket, Sonos and more

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures are lower as Wall Street is set for a losing week. U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning, one day after the S&P 500 inched out a slight gain to sever a two-session losing skid. S&P 500 and Dow futures were each down about 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures dipped about 0.25%. All three of the major equity indexes enter Friday in the red for the week. The 30-stock Dow is riding a three-day losing streak and on pace for its worst week since June. The Nasdaq, which eked out a 0.1% advance Thursday, is on track for its worst week since May. Among the factors weighing on Wall Street this week are concerns about the Federal Reserve tapering its asset purchases and the trajectory of the economic recovery in the face of rising Covid cases. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.235% Friday morning, down nearly one basis point.