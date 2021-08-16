Cancel
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Tesla, Rocket, Sonos and more

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares of the high-end speaker company jumped over 4.5% after a judge for the International Trade Commission ruled Google infringed on some of its audio technology patents, a ruling that could lead to an import ban for some of Google's Pixel smartphones and Nest audio speakers.

StocksEntrepreneur

Why Investors Should Love Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Things weren’t looking so hot for Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) earlier this week after Home Depot’s same-store sales growth disappointed and fell for the first time in two years during Q2. However, if the price action for Lowe’s stock following the company’s latest earnings release is any indication, Wall Street is certainly still interested in adding shares. The stock has popped over 11% following the report and looks like a strong buy for several reasons.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Wall Street Gets a Breather as S&P 500 Pauses Its Two-Day Correction Streak

The mixed data on economic recovery is putting investors at the edge. US Stock Indices traded mostly flat after two consecutive days of correction. On Thursday, August 19, investors at Wall Street got some relief after two consecutive days of deep correction. Concerns of the Federal Reserve pulling back its stimulus measures have put pressure on the market.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures are lower as Wall Street is set for a losing week. U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning, one day after the S&P 500 inched out a slight gain to sever a two-session losing skid. S&P 500 and Dow futures were each down about 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures dipped about 0.25%. All three of the major equity indexes enter Friday in the red for the week. The 30-stock Dow is riding a three-day losing streak and on pace for its worst week since June. The Nasdaq, which eked out a 0.1% advance Thursday, is on track for its worst week since May. Among the factors weighing on Wall Street this week are concerns about the Federal Reserve tapering its asset purchases and the trajectory of the economic recovery in the face of rising Covid cases. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.235% Friday morning, down nearly one basis point.
StocksCNBC

Travel stocks drop, but one seasonal stock could weather a fall downturn

Travel stocks have taken a hit this week as fears over the delta variant grow. As of Thursday's close, hotel stocks such as Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott and InterContinental were on track for weekly losses as steep as 4%, far wider than the 1% drop for the S&P 500. Those names were also under pressure after the latest data from travel metrics company STR showed hotel occupancy decline in August after rising in June and July.
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq leads broad stock rally, oil sinks to $62 level

U.S. stock indexes rallied Friday, but were unable to shake off losses for the week as investors remained cautious over the timeline of the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 225 points, or 0.64%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
StocksCNBC

What to watch today: Stock futures fall as Wall Street is set for a losing week

U.S. stock futures were lower Friday, one day after the S&P 500 eked out a 0.1% gain to sever a two-session losing skid. S&P 500 and Dow futures were each down about 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures were flat. All three indexes enter Friday in the red for the week, with the Dow and S&P on pace for their worst weeks since June and the Nasdaq set for its worst since May. (CNBC)
MarketsCNBC

August is usually volatile, and the delta variant is making it worse

The markets: It's August, but it's also Covid. Normal August trading flows are being greatly complicated by the delta variant. A third but still important complication — increasingly authoritarian action in China is causing some to reprice China's demand for commodities, and the valuation of its entire market. On one...
MarketsCNBC

Watch CNBC's market wrap as markets close up for the day, but down on the week

'We're going to remain in this chopiness for a while,' until there's more clarity from the Fed and from China, Anik Sen from from Pinebridge Investments tells Sara Eisen on Closing Bell. Sen, Boston Private Wealth Chief Investment Officer Shannon Saccocia and Crossmark Chief Strategist Victoria Fernandez join the show to discuss today's markets and whether this volatility will continue moving forward.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Microsoft Hits New High; Nvidia Among Growth Stocks Near Buy Point

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 240 points midday Friday, on track to halt a three-day slide, as Microsoft hit a new high. At around noon in New York, the Nasdaq rallied nearly 0.8%, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones industrials were up 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1%. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE and higher on the Nasdaq vs. the same time Thursday.
TechnologyCNBC

Elon Musk's Tesla is developing a humanoid robot — Meet 'Tesla Bot'

Tesla will build a humanoid robot called Tesla Bot, CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday. The Tesla Bot is an example of Musk's showmanship, in which he announces that Tesla is working on exciting products scheduled for years into the future to energize backers, including employees, customers and investors. Musk warned, however, the robot "probably won't work."
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Macy's, Kohl's, Tapestry, Petco and others

Macy's (M) – The retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, well above the 19 cents consensus estimate, with revenue also above forecasts. Macy's reported a better-than-expected increase in comparable-store sales, raised its annual sales forecast, and also announced a share buyback and the reinstatement of its dividend. Shares jumped 3.7% in the premarket.
StocksBenzinga

Palantir, Clover Health, Robinhood, Nvidia, AMC And More — Stocks Trending On WallStreetBets Today

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continued to be the most-discussed stock on...
StocksInvestorPlace

Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

We’re back with a midday market update cover why stocks are down today and what investors need to know. But before that, consider checking in on the biggest pre-market stock movers from this morning. It’s always interesting to compare how the market was doing this morning to how it’s performing now.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why You Should Buy the Dip in U.S. Steel Stocks Now

U.S. steel stocks are outperforming markets in 2021. While there was a brief sell-off, steel stocks have bounced back. U.S. Steel (X) touched a 52-week high on Aug. 18 and is now up almost 72 percent this year. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is also up 74 percent, and Nucor (NUE) stock is up a whopping 130 percent. Nucor, which is the largest U.S.-based steel producer and the only steel name in the S&P 500, is the prestigious index's second-biggest gainer in 2021.

