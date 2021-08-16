VIP Observations: Pirates begin final week of camp with urgency
East Carolina returned to the practice field on Monday to begin its third week of preseason camp. Here are some observations. *One of the things most notable about today’s practice was the sense of urgency. It’s the final week of preseason camp, and there’s a lot to get done and shore up. The hope for the coaches is to have pretty much the entire base offense, defense and special teams installed by the end of the week, so Appalachian State prep can begin earnest next week.247sports.com
Comments / 0