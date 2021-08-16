VIP Observations: Pirates begin final week of camp with urgency

After an off-day on Thursday, the 49ers returned to practice today. Here is what stood out during the 49ers’ eighth practice of training camp. Garoppolo completed seven of his 11 pass attempts and had a typical Jimmy Garoppolo performance. His best throw of the day was a 20-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk, who was running a post on the left side of the offense to convert a third and long situation. Garoppolo also had a nice gain on the ground after choosing to pull the ball down on a bootleg to his right once he saw his receivers were all covered.