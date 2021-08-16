Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

VIP Observations: Pirates begin final week of camp with urgency

By Stephen Igoe
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina returned to the practice field on Monday to begin its third week of preseason camp. Here are some observations. *One of the things most notable about today’s practice was the sense of urgency. It’s the final week of preseason camp, and there’s a lot to get done and shore up. The hope for the coaches is to have pretty much the entire base offense, defense and special teams installed by the end of the week, so Appalachian State prep can begin earnest next week.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Kirkpatrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#American Football#Ecu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLchatsports.com

New report makes it seem like Cardinals wasted their money on J.J. Watt

(Photo by Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK) J.J. Watt. After giving him a contract worth almost $30 million earlier this year, the Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to significantly reduce J.J. Watt’s time on the field in 2021. Heading into the 2021 season, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the...
NFLchatsports.com

5 early Eagles training camp observations

There’s no Eagles practice today, which is a good opportunity to take a longer view of some training camp developments, and non-developments. We’ll know more about this team when they start playing other teams, but already some parts of the team are shaping up along the lines of what we expected, or in areas that felt predictable. And there are some that are drawing some early concerns.
NFLPress Democrat

Observations from Day 8 of 49ers training camp

After an off-day on Thursday, the 49ers returned to practice today. Here is what stood out during the 49ers’ eighth practice of training camp. Garoppolo completed seven of his 11 pass attempts and had a typical Jimmy Garoppolo performance. His best throw of the day was a 20-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk, who was running a post on the left side of the offense to convert a third and long situation. Garoppolo also had a nice gain on the ground after choosing to pull the ball down on a bootleg to his right once he saw his receivers were all covered.
NFLYardbarker

Saints Camp: Day 8 Practice Notes and Observations

It's hard to believe it, but we're already eight practices in with the Saints. Things are moving along nicely during training camp, as the first preseason game is right around the corner. We've learned a lot, but still haven't drawn too many conclusions based off these practices. Here's a look at how Day 8 went for New Orleans.
Football247Sports

VIP Tidbits: Fall Camp Practice No. 1

The LSU football team kicked off the 2021 Fall Camp in Baton Rouge on Friday, and the media was allowed in to observe between 15-20 minutes of the individual periods before the Tigers turned to team drills. Geaux247's Shea Dixon and Matthew Brune were on hand for the opening day...
Morgantown, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU begins fall camp

MORGANTOWN — With the calendar flipping to August, the days of pads clapping and whistles blowing is underway. The West Virginia University football program opened preseason practice Friday, eyeing growth after going 6-4 a season ago. It’s the mantra that head coach Neal Brown continues to preach as he heads into his third season at the helm of the program.
NFLclemsonsportstalk.com

Fall Camp Observations

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Dabo Swinney and Clemson opened camp up to the media today in an unexpected move, and here are some of our biggest takeaways from today’s session. -There were multiple NFL scouts...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Football Camp Observations: Day 3

Ohio State training camp rolled along on Friday morning as the Buckeyes continue to prepare for the 2021 season. The team is eager to get the season started in fewer than four weeks when they open up at Minnesota. Friday morning allowed media members their second of five scheduled brief looks at the team this fall.
Florida State247Sports

Camp Observations, Day 3: Thudding permitted

TALLAHASSEE -- The pads came on for Day 3 of Florida State’s preseason practice. FSU was in shells, sporting helmets and shoulder pads to allow for a little more physicality throughout the morning practice. There was some contact during inside run and team drills, and even the skill players got...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Observations From First Practice of Fall Camp: Defense

The Clemson Tigers have hit the fall camp practice field with media to watch in the best capacity since pre-COVID-19, with loads of storylines and position groups to watch. Defensive names like Bryan Bresee have been added to award watchlists when a name like Andrew Booth Jr. needs to prove himself a true No. 1 cornerback. Day one is often full of rust, but Friday is just the beginning of a grind that will carry the team and its coaching staff through the new year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy