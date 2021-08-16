Cancel
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

By Johnny Parlay
 4 days ago
The New York Mets (59-58) and San Francisco Giants (76-42) meet for the first time since 2019 when they open a three-game series Monday at Oracle Park. First pitch is slated for 9:45 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Mets vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Mets enter on a three-game skid after getting swept at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants just took three of four from the visiting Colorado Rockies, only losing the Saturday game.

LHP Rich Hill is projected to start for the Mets. Hill, who was acquired July 23 from the Tampa Bay Rays, is 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA (113 1/3 IP, 51 ER), 1.19 WHIP, 8.2 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 through 22 starts and one relief appearance this season.

  • Last outing: No-decision, 3 IP in relief, 3 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K in 8-7 home win vs. Washington Nationals Wednesday– took over in second inning after Tuesday’s game was suspended by rain
  • 2021 with Mets: 0-0, 5.00 ERA (18 IP, 10 ER), 17 H, 7 BB, 12 K across three starts and one relief appearance
  • Career vs. Giants: 8-2, 2.23 ERA (92 2/3 IP, 23 ER), 1.10 WHIP, 8.7 K/9 through 17 starts

RHP Kevin Gausman is the projected starter for the Giants. He is 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA (137 1/3 IP, 35 ER), 0.97 WHIP, 10.6 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 in 23 starts.

  • Last outing: Win, 5 IP, 2 R (1 earned), 4 H, 4 BB, 5 K in 7-2 home win vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday
  • Career vs. Mets: 0-3, 5.09 ERA (17 2/3 IP, 10 ER), 16 H, 6 BB, 15 K through three starts and one relief appearance

Mets at Giants odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:40 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Mets +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Giants -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Mets +1.5 (-120) | Giants -1.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Prediction

Giants 5, Mets 2

Money line (ML)

SAN FRANCISCO (-220) is the play, but only BET a HALF UNIT because the juice is so high.

The Giants own the best record in baseball, are 7-1 in their last eight games, 9-2 in their last 11 and feature the best home record at 40-18.

The Mets, who are an ugly 23-35 on the road, had to travel cross country overnight after getting smoked by the Dodgers 14-4 on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

Plus, Gausman is just better than Hill.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

SAN FRANCISCO -1.5 (-105) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager.

The Giants are the major’s best ATS team at 74-44 against the spread. The Mets’ 49-68 ATS record ranks last in the NL and 28th in MLB by cover percentage.

Over/Under (O/U)

UNDER 8.5 (-115) is worth a QUARTER-UNIT wager as both clubs are Under teams.

The Mets’ last five road games finished with 8 or fewer total runs, and they cashed Under tickets in each of the last four. The Under is also 2-0-1 in Hill’s three starts for them.

As for the Giants, the Under is 3-1 in their last four games.

O/U records: Mets 50-59-5 | Giants 55-59-4

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

SINCE JULY 8 13-8 5-4 +3.555

*SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

