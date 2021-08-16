Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Former gang member-turned-hospital worker reveals how he turned his life around after rivals tried to kill his MOTHER - as he finds fame as a viral TikTok star by posting videos of himself singing to patients

By Dailymail.com Reporter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A real-life Soprano has gone from a New Jersey gang member to a musical star after videos of him singing to patients at the hospital where he works went viral.

Enrique Rodriguez, 28, from Central Jersey, is a phlebotomist at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and he has become widely renowned for his musical talent in recent years.

He began posting videos of himself singing and playing the piano for critically ill patients in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on his TikTok account, which now boasts over 80,000 followers.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQbKc_0bTBwaFY00
TikTok star: Enrique Rodriguez, 28, from Central Jersey, works as a phlebotomist at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and is widely renowned for his musical talent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XU3lB_0bTBwaFY00
Heartwarming: Rodriguez posts videos of himself singing and playing the piano for critically ill patients in the hospital's ICU on his @thesingingphlebotomist TikTok account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ea5Bl_0bTBwaFY00
Looking back: Before he started working at the hospital, he was a member of a local gang that he joined in 2009 after his eldest brother went to prison

He left behind a history of violence and crime to help people who are suffering after turning to religion.

'I found God at an extremely troubling period in my life and he showed himself to me when I needed him most,' he said.

'I know that God wanted me to care for people just as he cared for me, and the hospital was the perfect place to do that.'

Rodriguez first got involved with gangs in 2009 after his eldest brother went to prison.

The loss of his brother to the jail system meant that Rodriguez felt disconnected from his loved ones, and he went out searching for what he called 'the wrong kind of family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2od3SY_0bTBwaFY00
New life: Rodriguez quit gang life and started working at the hospital in 2012 after a rival gang tried to kill his mother 

He was a 'blood member' of a local gang for three years after being misled by the idea of joining a strong brotherhood and making quick and easy money.

Rodriguez explained: 'The gang lifestyle is pure manipulation.

'They make you feel like they care about you, that they've got your back that you're family, but all they do is use you so they don't have to get their hands dirty.'

The turning point for Rodriguez came when he hurt the 'wrong person' and a rival gang came after his mother.

There were two attempts made on his mother's life before the aggressors were arrested.

Rodriguez believes it is down to God that his mother is still alive today.

'I have done a lot of bad things and mixed with a lot of bad people,' he said. 'I'm just grateful God looked out for me and my family.

'He has given me the opportunity to start a new life, and music is a huge part of that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHdWP_0bTBwaFY00
Working his way up: Rodriguez started working in the hospital as a housekeeper in 2012, and nine years later, he works with blood samples as a phlebotomist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36A5Ve_0bTBwaFY00
Incredible: While working at the hospital, he taught himself to play both the piano and the guitar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHwT5_0bTBwaFY00
Giving back: Rodriguez practiced by playing in front of several patients on the ward

In 2012, Rodriguez started working in the hospital as a housekeeper in order to get a job there as quickly as possible.

A year later, he completed training to become a patient carer in the ICU. He now works as a phlebotomist ferrying COVID-19 and blood samples from different laboratories.

He has been employed at the hospital for nine years now, and during his career, he discovered that he possessed a raw musical talent.

Unable to read sheet music, Rodriguez taught himself to play both the piano and the guitar, and he practiced by playing in front of several patients on the ward.

Sadly, Barbara Freud, a cancer patient who was one of Rodriguez's first listeners, passed away while he was on holiday, but he will always remember the musical bond they shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9tQi_0bTBwaFY00
Going viral: Rodriguez now makes regular visits to patients' bedsides and uses TikTok to live-stream his performances to tens of thousands of viewers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpT25_0bTBwaFY00
Popular: Rodriguez has more than 80,000 followers on TikTok, where he posts new videos ever day or so 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYf8x_0bTBwaFY00
Rewarding: 'When I'm singing to these patients I can feel the connection we have and it's wonderful,' he said 

He now makes regular visits to patients' bedsides and uses TikTok to live-stream his performances to tens of thousands of viewers.

Rodriguez plans to grow his following by making more videos and spreading love and happiness through his music.

Next week, he will travel to Puerto Rico with his church group to give aid to disadvantaged children, and there's no doubt his guitar will be making the trip too.

'I love what I do and I believe my purpose in this world is to help other people,' he said. 'When I'm singing to these patients I can feel the connection we have and it's wonderful.

'There was a time where I was singing to a patient in a coma and he woke up for the first time in weeks.

'It was a true miracle.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Street Gang#Tiktok Star#Intensive Care Unit#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

LL Cool J Once Revealed His Dad Shot His Mother and Grandfather & Why He Forgave Him

LL Cool J lives a lavish life with his family nowadays, but it didn't come overnight. He actually had to overcome many challenges to get to where he is today. James Todd Smith, popularly known as LL Cool J, is a well-known artist in the movie and music industry. What most people don't know, however, is that before becoming the big star he is today, he had to go through some painful times in his life.
Relationship Advice850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
AccidentsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman dies in freak accident as her pyjama top gets tangled in the oven door

“Extraordinarily bad luck” led to a woman losing her life in a way that her family still can’t fully comprehend. The mother named Jackie was found lifeless at the age of 52 next to the oven door inside her house. At the time of the bizarre accident, Jackie’s nephew was staying with her and was first to find her dead. On the day of the incident in January 2021, the nephew had gone downstairs to find things going on normally inside Jackie’s home. Jackie had made him a bacon sandwich, and the nephew later went back upstairs to sleep.
Waldo, WIPosted by
Upworthy

Pizza guy whose quick thinking saved a woman's life gets the reward of a lifetime

Joey Grundl, a pizza delivery driver for a Domino's Pizza in Waldo, Wisconsin, is being hailed as a hero for noticing a kidnapped woman's subtle cry for help. The delivery man was sent to a woman's house to deliver a pie when her ex-boyfriend, Dean Hoffman, opened the door. Grundl looked over his shoulder and saw a middle-aged woman with a black eye standing behind Hoffman. She appeared to be mouthing the words: "Call the police."
Public SafetyThe Independent

Scottish prison guard caught kissing convict inside his cell

A prison officer has lost her job after secret footage of her kissing a convict inside his cell was leaked. The video, first published by the Daily Record, shows guard Rachel Wilson kissing inmate Kevin Hogg at HMP Addiewell in Scotland. Following the incident, police were called in to investigate...
Behind Viral Videosinsideedition.com

Menendez Brothers, Convicted of Killing Their Parents in 1996, Find Support From Young Fans on TikTok

Decades after one of the most sensational murders in United States history, the Menendez brothers suddenly have the support of hundreds of thousands of new TikTok fans. The brothers, Lyle and Erik, brutally shot and killed their parents in Aug. 1989. Now, more than 30 years later, a new generation is taking to social media fighting to have the brothers set free.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...

Comments / 0

Community Policy