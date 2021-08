Olympic champion Beth Shriever says this weekend’s UCI BMX Supercross World Championships in Holland cannot come soon enough.Shriever, who became Britain’s first BMX rider to win Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 last month, will be the country’s sole representative in the elite women’s event in Papendal.The 22-year-old Londoner said: “The past three weeks since I won the Olympics have been an absolute whirlwind, the support has been phenomenal, and I’ve loved every minute.“The one thing the experience has taught me though is how much I actually enjoy racing, so it’s great we have another big race so soon on the...