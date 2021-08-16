Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter is 'actively looking for a fix' for its new Chirp font after users complain over eye strain, headaches, and migraines due to the higher visual contrast

By Ryan Morrison For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Twitter is looking for a fix to its new 'Chirp font' and colour pallet after a number of users complained its higher visual contrast was causing them pain.

The social media platform posted on its accessibility account it was 'actively looking for a fix' to the font, and that they found issues specifically with the font on Windows.

'Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have additional feedback,' the accessibility team wrote, adding they are working on a fix to the Windows issue.

Twitter Design tweeted last week they updated colours to be high contrast and less blue to 'draw more attention to photos and videos' shared on the platform.

But this also proved controversial among accessibility campaigners, as high contrast colours are not regarded as accessible for people who are photosensitive.

Users reported suffering from eye strain, headaches and migraines as a result of both the new font and its contrast, as well as the new colour scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFEhN_0bTBw3Ow00
Twitter is looking for a fix to its new 'Chirp font' after a number of users complained its higher visual contrast was causing eye strain, headaches and migraines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWYwV_0bTBw3Ow00
The social media platform posted on its accessibility account it was 'actively looking for a fix' to the font, and that they found issues specifically with the font on Windows

Twitter hasn't said how long it will take to come up with a solution to the problem, only that it was working on tweaking the font and the colour scheme.

Any new design often solicits a mixed response from users, with many getting used to or accepting it over time, unfortunately in this case users reported health problems as a result of using the website in its new form.

People complained it was causing them actual pain, through migraines, eyestrain and other issues, with many users simply asking for the choice to revert to the old font and colour pallet.

Accessibility campaigners say one size doesn't fit all, and the biggest issue with changes like this is a lack of choice.

High contrast designs can be useful for people with low vision or the colourblind, but is difficult and painful for those sensitive to bright colours or light.

So by introducing a dramatic change to help one group, others are left with less choice and unable to use the website.

Twitter user 'Back in the Narrative' said: 'Accessibility is not one size fits all.'

They added: 'These new features have made Twitter inaccessible for people with astigmatism and dyslexia (the new font), and colour-contrast and photosensitive migraines (the new colour scheme). Changes should be an OPTION, not default.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTeo2_0bTBw3Ow00
Sarah7 tweeted: 'Just FYI, if you truly want to be accessible, you could design the app to give users the option to change the contrast, font, size etc. to whatever works best for them'

There were also concerns over the fact the new font isn't resizable, with Twitter responding to a user saying 'We’re currently going through everyone’s feedback on the font and we’ll be iterating and making fixes'.

Sarah7 tweeted: 'Just FYI, if you truly want to be accessible, you could design the app to give users the option to change the contrast, font, size etc. to whatever works best for them.

'Also maybe you could actually have a wide range of disabled people test these features before implementing them.'

Twitter said: 'We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating.'

The firm says it is reviewing all of the feedback and working on a solution.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Strain#Headaches#Chirp#Font#Twitter Design#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
InternetCNET

Twitter's new font, Chirp, is apparently giving some users headaches

Change is never easy, and Twitter users aren't afraid to complain. Those two truisms combined on Wednesday when Twitter unveiled a new design that included a new font, called Chirp, and higher-contrast colors. Almost immediately, users began to complain -- with many saying the new font gave them headaches. (This writer is getting them too.)
Electronicssvartling.net

If you get headaches, migraines or eye strain while using your other devices - That is a reason why you should buy the iPad Air 4 (2020) right now!

The iPad Air 4 (2020) doesn't have a OLED or mini LED display. It has a iPS display that doesn't use PWM dimming, and that means no PWM flickering. So you don't get headaches, migraines or eye strain while reading books or using it for a longer time. That's why you should buy it now, because the rumour says that the next iPad Air will have a mini LED or OLED display that uses PWM dimming. So the iPad Air 2020 is great as a ebook reader, watching YouTube videos or doing longer work on it like video editing. If you suffer from headaches, migraines, eye strain because of PWM Flickering, and still want to read books on your device, then watch the video below.
Internettestingcatalog.com

Twitter got a new font, icons and more visible changes that you may notice

This update is available to everyone already and if you still don't have it for some reason you can try to reboot your device or clear the app cache. It brings a new font called Chirp along with some buttons being coloured dark. This visual update is just the beginning of a new design rollout that will affect more sections of the Twitter app.
InternetEngadget

Twitter tones down new buttons after complaints of eye strain

A few days ago, Twitter rolled out a number of design updates meant to make the website more accessible. It introduced a new proprietary typeface and increased contrast to make buttons and other visual elements like images stand out. Just because those changes make the website more accessible for some people, though, doesn't mean they work for everyone. As TechCrunch and CNET note, complaints started pouring in after the update went out, with people reporting eye strain and headaches caused by the changes. Now, the social network has announced that it's adjusting its buttons' contrast levels to make them easier on the eyes.
InternetKCEN TV NBC 6

Twitter just changed its font — and users are upset

SAN FRANCISCO, California — If you live on Twitter, you probably instantly noticed the different font on the social media site. The new font, called Chirp, was first revealed in January and was implemented just a couple of days ago. Part of the motivation behind the change was, along with a few other improvements, to boost user experience and highlight user content better — or so they say.
InternetPosted by
Distractify

Twitter Has Introduced a New Font, Which It Calls Chirp, Across Its Platforms

Even after a social media platform is widely successful, the people running it still want to make tweaks with the goal of improving a user's experience. Some of those tweaks involve introducing new features, but others involve changes to the way a social media site functions or looks. Recently, Twitter made a few changes to its design that were noticeable enough to provoke questions from users.
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

Twitter's controversial Chirp font rolling out to Windows 10

Twitter is rolling out a visual refresh to its apps across all major platforms. The biggest change is the switch to Twitter's own Chirp font. Chirp has drawn criticism for being "basically illegible" and having poor spacing. Twitter started rolling out a visual refresh this week. Those changes are making...
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

The new Twitter font is here (and users have feelings about it)

If you logged onto Twitter this morning and thought things looked a little different, don't worry – it isn't just you. The social media platform has rolled out some design changes, including higher contrast and increased space. But there's one aspect that's getting everyone talking (read: tweeting) – the new font.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Twitter working to fix issue with Chirp font on Windows 10

Twitter has identified an issue with its Chirp font on Windows 10. In some cases, the font appears nearly illegible, which caused many to complain online last week. Twitter is working on a fix for the issue. Last week Twitter started rolling out its new Chirp font across its apps,...
Internetprimenewsghana.com

Twitter's new design to get fix after headache complaints

Twitter is making changes to its new redesign after users complained of headaches and discomfort. Unveiled only last week, the redesign mainly involved high-contrast colours and a custom-designed font, Chirp. At the time, the social network said it "might feel weird at first" but would improve content consumption and clean...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

After numerous user complaints, Twitter is again announcing design updates

After various design updates, including the introduction of the proprietary font “Chirp” and a redesign of the “Follow” button, Twitter would like to make changes to the design again after numerous complaints. In this way, the contrasts of the buttons should also be optimized. Some users even said that the new font and the change in the follow button would strain their eyes and lead to headaches.
InternetSilicon Republic

Twitter to revisit UI changes after user complaints

The recent change in the social network’s font and visual design had some users complaining of accidental unfollowing, eye strain and headaches. Twitter says it is revisiting recent changes made to its user interface after complaints of confusion and inaccessibility. Last week, the company rolled out a number of changes...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

The new Twitter font will receive changes very soon in Windows 10

When the aesthetics of an application change, it shows. It is no longer a matter of leaving an application aside and on the way back you find great changes. If you are a regular user, you will notice the changes that are applied the moment they appear and that ranges from new options that there were not before to design details that attract attention. One of the latter hit Twitter last week and now the company claims it will make changes to its new font for Windows 10.
Internetarxiv.org

Successive cohorts of Twitter users show increasing activity and shrinking content horizons

The global public sphere has changed dramatically over the past decades: a significant part of public discourse now takes place on algorithmically driven platforms owned by a handful of private companies. Despite its growing importance, there is scant large-scale academic research on the long-term evolution of user behaviour on these platforms, because the data are often proprietary to the platforms. Here, we evaluate the individual behaviour of 600,000 Twitter users between 2012 and 2019 and find empirical evidence for an acceleration of the way Twitter is used on an individual level. This manifests itself in the fact that cohorts of Twitter users behave differently depending on when they joined the platform. Behaviour within a cohort is relatively consistent over time and characterised by strong internal interactions, but over time behaviour from cohort to cohort shifts towards increased activity. Specifically, we measure this in terms of more tweets per user over time, denser interactions with others via retweets, and shorter content horizons, expressed as an individual's decaying autocorrelation of topics over time. Our observations are explained by a growing proportion of active users who not only tweet more actively but also elicit more retweets. These behaviours suggest a collective contribution to an increased flow of information through each cohort's news feed -- an increase that potentially depletes available collective attention over time. Our findings complement recent, empirical work on social acceleration, which has been largely agnostic about individual user activity.
InternetDesign Taxi

Twitter Once Again Halts Verification Requests After Approving Fake Users

Some fake accounts have all the luck—they’ve been awarded the elusive blue checkmark by Twitter—while genuine, authentic users have been coveting one for ages. And after going back and forth about granting accounts ‘Verified’ status, Twitter is once again dashing dreams of users ever getting verified. “We’ve temporarily hit pause...

Comments / 0

Community Policy