In every state of the United States there are bridges over highways and other roads. Whether you drive a truck, auto or motorcycle, you likely travel on, below or above a bridge almost daily. There are more than 617,000 bridges in the United States. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), 42% of those bridges are at least 50 years old, and more than 46,000, or 7.5% of the bridges, are considered structurally deficient, meaning they are in “poor” condition.