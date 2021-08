Two electric van startups are facing different challenges in the months ahead, but at least one analyst remains supportive of both firms’ long-term potential. Electric Last Mile Systems (ELMS) will be first out of the gate with its Class 1 electric van, but shipping costs could alter the pricing dynamics for customers, according to research firm Cowen. Conversely, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) will take longer to bring its vehicles to market, but as a result should avoid the peak of the global semiconductor shortage that is hampering vehicle manufacturers, the firm noted.